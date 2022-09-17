State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 179,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 22,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.00. 7,984,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average is $231.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

