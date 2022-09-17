State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

