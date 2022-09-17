State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $46.21 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,807. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

