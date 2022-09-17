State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 71,698 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,411,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.