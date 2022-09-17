State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,815 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.36. 3,278,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average is $301.81. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

