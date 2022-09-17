State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.51. 75,300,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,026,452. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

