Steem 1-Day Volume Tops $3.97 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.34 million and $3.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008925 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008645 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.io.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
