Step Hero Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $25,795.39 and approximately $42,286.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065059 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00077800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.