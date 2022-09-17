Stephens Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $141.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens to $141.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.92. Copart has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 159.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

