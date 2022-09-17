Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 8,713,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

