Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$41.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.44.

Stelco Trading Down 0.5 %

STZHF opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

