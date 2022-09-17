Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$41.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLC. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.77.

Shares of STLC opened at C$32.94 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

