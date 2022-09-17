StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

