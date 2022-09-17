StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

