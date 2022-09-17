StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $364,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.