StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,977,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.