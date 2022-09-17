StockNews.com Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.07.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

