StockNews.com Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Fluent Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.49. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 40,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

