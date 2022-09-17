StockNews.com Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Fluent Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.49. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 40,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fluent
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
