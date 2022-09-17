Stonnington Group LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,187,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,574. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.71. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

