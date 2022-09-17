Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

