Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.68. 53,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.