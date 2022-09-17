Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills purchased 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Shaun Wills purchased 110 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($182.09).
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Shaun Wills bought 112 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($181.34).
SDRY stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.09. Superdry plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £92.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
