Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

