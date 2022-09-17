Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.