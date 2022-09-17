Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 3,202 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,610,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 43.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Chubb by 151.3% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,873. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

