Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 759 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $113.13. 14,608,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

