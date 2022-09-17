Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. 13,202,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,267,931. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.