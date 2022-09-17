Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB remained flat at $49.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

