Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $272.26. 1,019,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,288. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

