Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

