Symmetry Partners LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 724.1% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,043.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 231,695 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 856,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,089. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $107.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

