Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 64.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 236,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.54. 1,888,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.32 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

