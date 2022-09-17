Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 15,295 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.63. 4,966,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

