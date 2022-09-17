Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Down 2.2%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185.40 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.24). Approximately 1,097,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 783,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.60 ($2.29).

Syncona Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,280.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

About Syncona

(Get Rating)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.