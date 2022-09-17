T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,620,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,522,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

