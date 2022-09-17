Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.52. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 182,613 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

