Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

TPR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,951. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

