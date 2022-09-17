Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $164.09. 4,843,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

