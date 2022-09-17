Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Team Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TISI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 150,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,344. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03. Team has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.