Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TISI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 150,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,344. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03. Team has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 26.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

