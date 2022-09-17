TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,166,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,545 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises about 8.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 331,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Cowen reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FTI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 19,101,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

