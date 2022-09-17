Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE THQ opened at $19.42 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

