Telsey Advisory Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $8.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.95.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.