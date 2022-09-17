Tenset (10SET) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $272.97 million and approximately $533,649.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00007317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,486,108 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.