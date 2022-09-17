TenX Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $2.92 million and $60,832.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

