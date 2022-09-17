Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $3.07 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00015282 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $390.92 million and $555.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 48.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007681 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012108 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003004 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013370 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
About Terra
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
