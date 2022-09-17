Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $73.00 at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

