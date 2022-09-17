Textron (NYSE:TXT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

