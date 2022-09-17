TFI International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
TFI International Trading Down 5.1 %
TFII stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. TheStreet downgraded TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
