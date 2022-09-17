TFI International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

TFII stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. TheStreet downgraded TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

