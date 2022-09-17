The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,449. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

