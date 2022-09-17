The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.29. 10,310,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,301. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.